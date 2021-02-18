2021 MLB Win Total Odds: Dodgers, Yankees, Padres Favored to Lead League

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to defend their World Series championship, the expectations are historically high.

DraftKings Sportsbook released its over/under win totals for the 2021 MLB season, with the Dodgers coming in at 101.5. The New York Yankees (95.5) have the second-highest total.

2021 MLB Win Totals

Arizona Diamondbacks 74.5

Atlanta Braves 91.5

Baltimore Orioles 64.5

Boston Red Sox 80.5

Chicago Cubs 79.5

Chicago White Sox 91.5

Cincinnati Reds 82.5

Cleveland Indians 81.5

Colorado Rockies 64.5

Detroit Tigers 68.5

Houston Astros 86.5

Kansas City Royals 72.5

Los Angeles Angels 83.5

Los Angeles Dodgers 101.5

Miami Marlins 70.5

Milwaukee Brewers 82.5

Minnesota Twins 88.5

New York Mets 90.5

New York Yankees 95.5

Oakland Athletics 87.5

Philadelphia Phillies 80.5

Pittsburgh Pirates 59.5

San Diego Padres 94.5

San Francisco Giants 75.5

Seattle Mariners 72.5

St. Louis Cardinals 86.5

Tampa Bay Rays 85.5

Texas Rangers 66.5

Toronto Blue Jays 86.5

Washington Nationals 84.5

While the Dodgers are far and away the most talented team in the sport, their fiercest competition in the NL will come within their own division.

The San Diego Padres went all-in on building a World Series contender this offseason, adding Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove to their starting rotation. Add in Chris Paddack and Danielson Lamet, and the Padres have the most talented rotation in baseball—even despite losing Mike Clevinger to Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers, equipped with a limitless spending account, responded in kind by signing Trevor Bauer to a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in baseball this season. They will also welcome back David Price, who missed the 2020 season to sit out over COVID-19 concerns.

The Yankees' chances at competing for a World Series will come down to their ability to cobble together a strong starting rotation. Gerrit Cole is arguably the game's best pitcher but is surrounded by a bunch of question marks, albeit talented ones. Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Luis Severino are all coming back from injuries. Jordan Montgomery has not looked the same since his own arm injury cost him nearly all of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have a Bad News Bearsian 59.5-win total. The Pirates spent their offseason jettisoning nearly every plus player on their roster, moving Tallion, Josh Bell and Musgrove.

