    The Weeknd Receives Custom Super Bowl Ring After Halftime Performance

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    The Weeknd durante su presentación en espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 55 de la NFL entre los Chiefs de Kansas City y los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay el domingo 7 de febrero de 2021 en Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    The Weeknd's latest blinding lights appear to be shining off his new Super Bowl ring.

    The halftime performer received his own customized Super Bowl ring to honor his showstopping performance at this month's game:

    It's unclear if the custom ring, which features The Weeknd's XO logo and his name engraved on the sides, was something he had specifically made for himself or was a gift.

    Super Bowl halftime performers are typically unpaid, and there's no known history of the league gifting rings to past singers.

    It is, however, a pretty cool new trend to keep an eye on in the future. 

