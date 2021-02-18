The Weeknd Receives Custom Super Bowl Ring After Halftime Performance

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Weeknd's latest blinding lights appear to be shining off his new Super Bowl ring.

The halftime performer received his own customized Super Bowl ring to honor his showstopping performance at this month's game:

It's unclear if the custom ring, which features The Weeknd's XO logo and his name engraved on the sides, was something he had specifically made for himself or was a gift.

Super Bowl halftime performers are typically unpaid, and there's no known history of the league gifting rings to past singers.

It is, however, a pretty cool new trend to keep an eye on in the future.