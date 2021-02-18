    Damian Lillard Says Ja Morant Is His Favorite Young NBA Star to Watch

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) drives past Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Damian Lillard is a big Ja Morant fan.

    The Portland Trail Blazers star was asked Thursday on Twitter who his favorite young NBA star was to watch, and Lillard answered simply "Ja."

    Not a bad choice. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is having an excellent sophomore campaign, averaging 18.8 points and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 45.8 percent from the field but just 25 percent from three. He also remains one of the most thrilling players to watch attack the rim:

    And on Wednesday, he posted a 15-point, 12-assist and 11-rebound triple-double, the third of his career. Morant is a baller, and he has a fan in Dame. 

