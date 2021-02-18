After Wentz Trade, No 1st-Round QB Drafted from 2009-16 Is on Original NFL Team

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles' decision to trade Carson Wentz on Thursday means no first-round quarterback drafted from 2009-16 is still with his original team.

ESPN's Field Yates noted that group includes a total of 22 quarterbacks who have moved teams at least once during that eight-year period:

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick from the Indianapolis Colts for Wentz.

This offseason is expected to feature a significant amount of quarterback turnover. Three signal-callers are already on the move with Wentz joining Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, who will be traded for each other after the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions agreed to a deal on Jan. 30.

The Lions will also receive a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 in the trade.

Goff and Wentz were the first two players taken in the 2016 draft. Stafford was the top pick in 2009.

Of the 22 first-round quarterbacks taken between 2009-16, half of them are out of the NFL. That list includes Mark Sanchez, Josh Freeman, Sam Bradford, Tim Tebow, Jake Locker, Christian Ponder, Andrew Luck, Brandon Weeden, E.J. Manuel, Johnny Manziel and Paxton Lynch.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bradford and Luck are the only quarterbacks who were the No. 1 overall pick between 2009-16 who are no longer in the league. Cam Newton (No. 1 in 2011) and Jameis Winston (No. 1 in 2015) changed teams last offseason for the first time in their careers.

The deals involving Goff, Wentz and Stafford have been agreed upon before trades can be finalized. The new league year doesn't begin until March 17, when trades and free-agent signings are officially allowed.

If these past few weeks are any indication, the amount of quarterback movement figures to be robust this offseason, with several teams trying to find a long-term answer at the most important position on the field.