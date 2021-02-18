Brian Dozier Announces Retirement After 9-Year Career with Twins, Dodgers, More

Brian Dozier Announces Retirement After 9-Year Career with Twins, Dodgers, MoreFebruary 18, 2021
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
Brian Dozier has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after nine seasons with four different teams.
Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Dozier officially retired on Thursday:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Tatis Signs 14-Yr Megadeal 🤑
Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. inks 14-yr, $340M extension (multiple reports)