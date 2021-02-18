    Brian Dozier Announces Retirement After 9-Year Career with Twins, Dodgers, More

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    Washington Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier participates in a baseball workout, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington, in advance of the team's appearance in the World Series. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    Brian Dozier has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after nine seasons with four different teams. 

    Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Dozier officially retired on Thursday:

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

