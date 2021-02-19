MLB Power Rankings at the Start of 2021 Spring Training

4 of 6

15. Los Angeles Angels

Once again, the Angels failed to reel in the market's top starting pitcher, but they did add Jose Quintana and Alex Cobb to an incumbent group of Dylan Bundy, Andrew Heaney, Griffin Canning and Shohei Ohtani. There's no clear-cut ace in that group, but it might be a good enough collection of arms for the Angels to push toward a wild-card berth. A full season of Jared Walsh and an improved bullpen could also add a few wins to the tally.





14. Chicago Cubs

The fire sale many were expecting from the Cubs began and ended with the trade that sent Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres. Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Willson Contreras are all still around, though Bryant and Baez are both staring down free agency next offseason. The performance of Jake Arrieta, Zach Davies, Trevor Williams, Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay behind ace Kyle Hendricks will ultimately determine if this team can still contend.

13. Houston Astros

A healthy Yordan Alvarez and the emerging trio of Framber Valdez, Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier in the starting rotation provide some reason for optimism that the Astros can regain AL West supremacy. Losing George Springer is going to hurt, though, as he was a dynamic catalyst atop the lineup. Adding Jackie Bradley Jr. as an upgrade over Myles Straw in center field would be a nice way to close out the offseason, but for now, they are still positioned to give Oakland a run.

12. Toronto Blue Jays

It's easy to get excited about George Springer and Marcus Semien joining a dynamic young core of position-player talent in Toronto. It's a bit harder to see how all the pieces fit together on the pitching side of things. The front office seems to be hoping quantity will lead to quality with Robbie Ray, Nate Pearson, Tanner Roark, Steven Matz, Tyler Chatwood, Ross Stripling, Thomas Hatch, Trent Thornton and Anthony Kay all in the mix to fill out the rotation behind Hyun Jin Ryu.

11. Oakland Athletics

In the middle of writing this, news broke that the Athletics had signed Trevor Rosenthal to a one-year, $11 million contract and Mitch Moreland to a one-year, $2.25 million deal. Did they find a box of cash tucked away somewhere they had forgotten about? Regardless, replacing Liam Hendriks at the back of the bullpen and Khris Davis in the DH role plugs two significant holes at the 11th hour. If Chris Bassitt is for real and Jesus Luzardo can take another step forward, the rotation will be a major strength.