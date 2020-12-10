MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stack Up After 2020 Winter Meetings

2 of 7

25. Detroit Tigers

New manager A.J. Hinch inherited a team on the rise. Youngsters Casey Mize, Willi Castro, Tarik Skubal and Isaac Paredes gained valuable experience in 2020, and there is more prospect talent on the way, led by right-hander Matt Manning. The Tigers are still a few years from making a serious push, so more bargain shopping on the fringes of the free-agent market can be expected this offseason.

24. Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have as bright a future as any team, but they are likely still a year from being a major player on the free-agent market. A healthy Mitch Haniger would be a welcome in-house addition, and there are plenty more high-ceiling prospects set to join Kyle Lewis as cornerstone pieces. As for this winter, the focal point figures to be rebuilding the bullpen.

23. Kansas City Royals

Earlier this offseason, Royals general manager Dayton Moore told reporters: "We'll make moves this offseason. And we're going to be better, a better baseball team, once we report to spring training." He then signed left-hander Mike Minor (2/$18M), first baseman Carlos Santana (2/$17.5M) and center fielder Michael Taylor (1/$1.8M), three players who could easily outperform those salaries and improve the team's outlook.

22. Boston Red Sox

Until the Red Sox do something to better their roster, it's hard not to lump them in at the bottom of the barrel. The bullpen needs multiple arms, there's a hole to fill at second base, center field will be a question mark until Jackie Bradley Jr. is re-signed or replaced, and the starting rotation is full of question marks. They appear more likely to battle for fourth place in the division than a playoff berth.

21. Cincinnati Reds

What exactly is the Reds' plan? They non-tendered Archie Bradley and traded Raisel Iglesias, creating a gaping hole at the back of the bullpen that will grow even wider if Michael Lorenzen moves into the rotation as expected. They are also reportedly shopping Sonny Gray, even with National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer likely to depart via free agency. After being one of the most aggressive buyers on the market last offseason, they seem to have drastically changed course.