Top Landing Spots and Trade Packages for Phillies SP Zack Wheeler Amid Rumors

Is Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler available via trade this offseason?

That's been a tough question to answer the last few days.

Over the weekend, a rumor emerged that the Phillies were listening to offers on Wheeler just one season after he signed a five-year, $118 million contract. The first year of that deal was a rousing success, as he posted a 2.92 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 11 starts to finish 12th in National League Cy Young Award voting.

With the Phillies heavily invested in their core and eyeing contention, the idea of trading Wheeler was surprising to say the least, and the team quickly responded to the rumor.

"If they offered me Babe Ruth, I wouldn't trade him," Phillies managing partner John Middleton told Buster Olney of ESPN, who had broken the original news. "I have authorized no one to have a conversation about trading him."

Aside from that being a ridiculous thing to say, it also might not be the truth, as Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote Monday:

"Now, either there is a giant conspiracy to manufacture a story that the Phillies were open to hearing Zack Wheeler proposals or it actually happened. And considering three high-ranking executives on other teams confirmed to me that Olney's reporting was accurate, perhaps instead of being angry, Middleton should see those discussions as a positive thing. Because successful, pragmatic, creative front offices always listen to proposals for good players."

Passan noted Wheeler's remaining salary will be an obvious hurdle in any trade. That could mean swapping Wheeler for pennies on the dollar if Philadelphia does trade him.

It would be a cost-cutting move that allows the Phillies to spend money elsewhere, and the financial savings would trump the return package in terms of value to the organization.

That's important to keep in mind while assessing the following packages.