MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering Free Agency

With the MLB offseason now officially underway, it's time for an updated version of our leaguewide power rankings.

For our first offseason reshuffling, teams are ranked based on their 2021 outlook. That took into account things such as how complete the roster is heading into free agency, how active the club is expected to be in the coming months and the overall direction the franchise is headed.

We'll put together fresh versions of these power rankings throughout the offseason, with clubs shifting according to their wheelings and dealings.

For now, this serves as a baseline for those future editions of our offseason rankings.

