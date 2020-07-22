MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Ahead of 2020 Opening Day

0 of 30

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Opening Day is here.

When the first pitch of the 2020 MLB season is thrown Thursday, it will have been 271 days since the end of the 2019 World Series—but baseball will finally be back.

Among other things, that means finalizing our MLB power rankings for the start of the 2020 season.

The rankings were shuffled throughout the offseason as notable free agents signed and teams completed blockbuster trades. Then they were updated again once spring training resumed after the long layoff. Now, the time has come to set baselines for the upcoming season with one final set of tweaks.

Within the rankings, we've provided a quick outlook on each team for the 2020 season.

Off we go.