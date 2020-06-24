Angels' Shohei Ohtani to Still Pitch Once a Week in Shortened 60-Game MLB Season

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels may use a six-man starting rotation for the shortened 2020 MLB season, manager Joe Maddon told reporters Wednesday.

That would allow two-way star Shohei Ohtani to take the mound for the Halos in addition to carrying out his offensive duties.

