Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Damian Priest, Bo Dallas and Lacey Evans

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Damian Priest, Bo Dallas and Lacey EvansFebruary 18, 2021
This week's collection of WWE rumors and innuendo focuses on three NXT alumni, all at different points in their careers.
There is the "Archer of Infamy" Damian Priest, a Superstar trending as upward as any right now; Lacey Evans, who is about to put her career on hold to be a mother for the second time; and Bo Dallas, whose status in the company is questionable at best.
Dive deeper into each of those subjects with this roundup of the latest wrestling rumors.
Damian Priest Receives Backstage Praise
Damian Priest is well-liked backstage at WWE, and management is impressed with how well he has adapted to his switch to the main roster, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported.
The Archer of Infamy made the jump officially at the Royal Rumble on January 31 and has since been aligned with rapper Bad Bunny in what may result in a fairly significant WrestleMania 37 spot.
The 38-year-old has long been one of the more talented big men in the industry, after breaking out in NXT during feuds with the likes of Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross and Finn Balor.
Priest is an athletic big man with a skill set similar to that of his idol, Scott Hall. Willing to throw his body around the ring, he has genuine promise as a star for WWE.
Whether he can avoid the pitfalls of other NXT call-ups remains to be seen.
Update on Lacey Evans' Pregnancy
Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com wrote: "Evans is legitimately pregnant. WWE learned of Evans' pregnancy today and changed the direction of her angle with Charlotte Flair."
He added: "Evans was scheduled to face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday, however that match is now clearly not happening. WWE has yet to announce a replacement for Evans."
Evans was in the middle of a huge storyline with Flair that had given her exposure she had not had since her feud with Bayley and Sasha Banks heading into last year's WrestleMania.
That WWE has not announced a replacement for The Sassy Southern Belle, or even spotlighted Raw women's titleholder Asuka much at all, is an indictment of the red brand's handling of its women's division and The Empress of Tomorrow.
Asuka has been used sparingly, and really only when partnering with Flair in tag team action. Her character has been underdeveloped since The Queen returned in December, and that trend does not appear to be ending any time soon.
Report on Bo Dallas
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that, yes, Bo Dallas is still employed by WWE although there are still no plans to use him at this time (h/t Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk).
Dallas struggled mightily following his jump to the main roster in 2014. He has been an inspirational gimmick, a comedic act and a tag team specialist, but he has never achieved the success levels of older brother Bray Wyatt, despite steady in-ring improvement over the years.
The 30-year-old was last seen on television at Crown Jewel in October 2019. He has worked some house shows since then, but that's all.
What the strategy is behind holding onto someone like Dallas while doing nothing with him remains a mystery.