    AEW's Cody, Brandi Rhodes Announce They're Expecting a Baby Girl

    Brandi Rhodes attends New York Comic Con to promote TNT's
    Charles Sykes/Associated Press

    Brandi and Cody Rhodes announced on AEW Dynamite that they are expecting a baby girl:

    The couple previously announced in December that they were expecting their first child.

    Brandi Rhodes told Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. that she and Cody met and started dating when the two were in WWE together. They married in 2013.

    Brandi Rhodes is AEW's Chief Brand Officer. She's also wrestled 15 times under the AEW banner, winning 11 times, including six as a tag team partner with Allie. Rhodes has worked as a ring announcer as well.

    Cody Rhodes, who serves as AEW's executive vice president, is a two-time AEW TNT champion. He wrestled on WWE television from 2007 to 2016 and various promotions from 2016 to 2018 before joining AEW in 2018.

