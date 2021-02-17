Video: Watch Sting Get Powerbombed by Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Don Feria/Associated Press

Taking a powerbomb is never fun, but imagine being 61 years old and finding yourself on the wrong end of one from 270-pound Brian Cage.

That was the position Sting found himself in during AEW Dynamite, when he challenged one-half of Team Taz (Cage and Hook) in the ring. He got the best of Hook with his trademark baseball bat, but Cage swooped in with a low kick followed by the powerbomb:

That's not a very nice way to treat your elders, but Cage didn't care.

Sting has been wrestling professionally since 1985. He worked primarily in WCW and TNA but also made appearances for WWE in the 2010s. Sting was a six-time WCW world heavyweight champion.

He made his AEW debut on Dec. 2, with the promotion announcing a full-time, multiyear agreement that day. Sting hasn't officially taken part in an AEW match yet, but he has a chance to get his revenge on Team Taz, though: He and Darby Allin will take on Cage and Ricky Starks at Revolution on March 7.