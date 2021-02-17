    Video: Watch Sting Get Powerbombed by Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 18, 2021

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - WWE Superstar Sting makes his first ever WrestleMania appearance at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. WrestleMania broke the Levi’s Stadium attendance record at 76,976 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
    Don Feria/Associated Press

    Taking a powerbomb is never fun, but imagine being 61 years old and finding yourself on the wrong end of one from 270-pound Brian Cage.

    That was the position Sting found himself in during AEW Dynamite, when he challenged one-half of Team Taz (Cage and Hook) in the ring. He got the best of Hook with his trademark baseball bat, but Cage swooped in with a low kick followed by the powerbomb:

    That's not a very nice way to treat your elders, but Cage didn't care.

    Sting has been wrestling professionally since 1985. He worked primarily in WCW and TNA but also made appearances for WWE in the 2010s. Sting was a six-time WCW world heavyweight champion.

    He made his AEW debut on Dec. 2, with the promotion announcing a full-time, multiyear agreement that day. Sting hasn't officially taken part in an AEW match yet, but he has a chance to get his revenge on Team Taz, though: He and Darby Allin will take on Cage and Ricky Starks at Revolution on March 7.

