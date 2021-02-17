Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340M Padres Contract, Biggest MLB Deals Ever

0 of 5

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres have reportedly signed Fernando Tatis Jr. to the third-richest contract in MLB history, coming to terms with the 22-year-old shortstop on a 14-year, $340 million deal, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The deal is the longest in MLB history, per Acee.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts are the only two players with more lucrative deals. Tatis surpassed Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper and New York Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who each have contracts north of $320 million, with his signing.

Here's a look at where Tatis' deal falls within the five richest contracts in baseball history, per Cot's Contracts.