Tim Tebow Retires from Baseball After Playing 4 Seasons in Mets System

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tim Tebow's professional baseball career is officially over.

On Wednesday, the New York Mets announced the former NFL quarterback retired. Tebow joined the Mets organization in September 2016 as a member of the club's instructional league and eventually played his way up to the Triple-A level.

"It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he's been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets," Mets president Sandy Alderson said. "By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments."

While Tebow never reached the major leagues, he launched a home run in his first official minor league at-bat and was named to the Eastern League All-Star team in 2018.

"I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization," Tebow said. "I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone's support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met."

Tebow finished his career with a .223/.299/.338 slash line, 18 home runs and 107 RBI in 287 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite his venture into baseball, Tebow is best known for his football career.

He was brilliant at the collegiate level for the Florida Gators and won two national titles and a Heisman Trophy. That convinced the Denver Broncos to select him with a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, and he played two seasons with the team.

While he struggled with accuracy, he led Denver to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2011 after stunning the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round with an 80-yard pass to Demaryius Thomas to win the game in overtime.

Tebow played for the New York Jets in 2012 but threw just eight passes, and the New England Patriots released him before the season started in 2013.