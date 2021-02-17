    Patriots' Cam Newton: I May Have Spent 'Millions' on Clothes I've Only Worn Once

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2021

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) smiles on the field before the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
    Doug Murray/Associated Press

    When it came to making a fashion statement, no price was too high for New England Patriots star Cam Newton.

    During the most recent entry in his YouTube vlog, Newton explained how shopping has been one way for him to relieve stress. However, he said he made a New Year's resolution not to spend as much because he has dropped "thousands and thousands of dollars, maybe even millions of dollars on clothes that I only wore once."

    Throughout his NFL career, the 2015 MVP has thought outside the box when it comes to his wardrobe. Week in and week out, his postgame fit seemingly goes viral on social media.

    Even after the pandemic made traditional press conferences impossible, Newton didn't disappoint.

    Anybody who has ever visited a thrift store knows the possibilities are endless for the three-time Pro Bowler if that's the route he chooses to go for the 2021 season.

