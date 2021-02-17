Andre Johnson Says 'Certain Things' Aren't Right with Texans amid Turmoil

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Former Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson offered his opinion on the issues with his former franchise in an appearance on The HD Connection podcast with NFL veteran Harry Douglas (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).

"I've been around the organization for a long time," the wide receiver said. "I worked there last season. It's just certain things you see. Being able to be on that side of it, it's just certain things that you see that you know are not right."

Last month, Johnson—who worked as a special adviser with the team for the 2019 season before stepping down in August—spoke out in support of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly has requested a trade out of the organization.

Owner Cal McNair said the Texans "expect him to remain a Texan" in speaking to ESPN's Adam Schefter about Watson in light of three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt moving on from the team after he requested his release (h/t Alper).

While there are no reports about what triggered Watt's decision to leave, Watson grew disgruntled with the team after McNair told him he would be involved in the search for the team's new general manager and head coach, but they hired longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio as GM without his input.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watson wasn't bothered by the hire himself but instead that he was promised to play a role in the search process.

Amid a gutting of the franchise, executive vice president of football operations and former interim GM Jack Easterby, who joined the franchise after spending time with the Patriots as a character coach, is "very much involved" in football decisions, even though Caserio is in place. Several reports suggest his work with the team is part of what is driving a stake through the franchise.

Amid the turmoil, Texans president Jamey Rootes resigned last week.

Watson's future is still up in the air, but at least one former Texan isn't surprised by the reports of the front office turning into a circus.