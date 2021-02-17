Phillies' Joe Girardi: Odubel Herrera Can't Miss Camp Because He's Not Liked

JESSICA GRIFFIN/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that outfielder Odubel Herrera would be invited to the club's spring training minicamp, which is different from Major League spring training and is generally reserved for prospects and minor leaguers.

Herrera was suspended 85 games by Major League Baseball in 2019 for violating MLB's policy against domestic violence and was not a part of the team's 60-player roster pool for the 2020 season. Herrera was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend in May 2019.

On Wednesday, Phillies manager Joe Girardi spoke on the club's decision to bring in Herrera for the minicamp:

Girardi's comments about Herrera not being liked came across as somewhat misplaced given the reason for his suspension and time away from the club. The police report from Herrera's arrest said his girlfriend "had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck" that were "sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend ... during a dispute."

The charges were dropped in July 2019 after his girlfriend declined to pursue the case, though Herrera was court-ordered to undergo counseling as a condition of the dismissal.

In Herrera's last full season in 2018, he hit .255 with 22 homers, 71 RBI and 64 runs. The team's current depth chart in the outfield includes Bryce Harper in right field, Andrew McCutchen in left and some combination of Scott Kingery, Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn in center field.

If Herrera were to make the team—still a pretty big if—he would likely push for a spot in center.