White Sox GM: Anything Less Than 2021 World Series Win Would Be Disappointment

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday it's championship or bust for the AL Central club during the 2021 MLB season.

"As we sit here today, the goal is to win a World Series championship, and so if we fall short of that, it would be a disappointment," Hahn told reporters. "... I think having championship aspirations is to be expected and, to a man, what people want."

Chicago ended an 11-year playoff drought by posting a 35-25 record last season to earn a wild-card berth. They were eliminated by the Oakland Athletics in the opening round of the postseason, though.

The next step in their ascent would seemingly be winning a playoff series or two, but Hahn is aiming even higher after he made some high-profile offseason additions.

Adam Eaton was signed to provide an on-base presence ahead of sluggers Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez. Eaton struggled during the shortened 2020 campaign, but he'll be a major asset if he can approach the .394 OBP he posted with the Washington Nationals in 2018 in his return to the South Siders.

The 32-year-old outfielder posted a .362 OBP in three years with Chicago from 2014 through 2016.

Hahn also made a trade with the Texas Rangers to acquire starting pitcher Lance Lynn and signed Liam Hendriks to take over as the club's closer.

Chicago now features one of MLB's deepest rotations with Lynn joining Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Carlos Rodon and Dylan Cease. Hendriks, who's posted a sub-2.00 ERA the past two seasons, should provide stability after the team blew 12 saves last year, tied for the sixth-most in baseball.

All told, the White Sox should be viewed as a serious threat to take the AL pennant alongside the likes of the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins in 2021.

A World Series title would be the club's fourth and first since 2005.