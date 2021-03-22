WWE WrestleMania 2021: The Fiend vs. Randy Orton and Updated Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton are officially on a collision course for WrestleMania 37.

Following what transpired at Fastlane, Orton wanted to confront The Fiend and got more than he bargained for. After pouring gasoline on Wyatt to tease setting him ablaze again, he hit an RKO. However, Wyatt recovered and placed Orton in the Mandible Claw and landed Sister Abigail.

From there, The Fiend made it clear he's gunning for Orton at The Showcase of the Immortals.

In general, WWE did a lot of work Monday night to confirm the WrestleMania card. The promotion also laid out how the championship matches will be spread across the two nights.

Not included in those graphics are a pair of singles matches pitting Braun Strowman against Shane McMahon and The Miz against Grammy Award-winning rapper Bad Bunny. In both cases, WWE has spent weeks teasing the encounters, so neither announcement came as a surprise.

McMahon was supposed to clash with Strowman at Fastlane but claimed to have suffered an "injury" that was proved to be a ruse on Raw. Now, McMahon won't have any excuse to avoid The Monster Among Men at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Because of how the story has unfolded, The Fiend vs. Orton is likely to be one of the most anticipated bouts on the pay-per-view.

Orton prevailed in a Firefly Inferno match at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs when The Fiend caught on fire. The Viper hit his opponent with an RKO afterward and then doused him in gasoline before throwing a match on him and watching him burn in the middle of the ring.

At that point, Orton moved forward with the assumption that The Fiend was gone for good, but Alexa Bliss made it clear he would be back eventually.

She continued the feud with The Viper on her mentor's behalf and even got some revenge by burning his face with a fireball. She also continually got involved in his matches and cost him wins on numerous occasions by playing mind games.

Notably, Bliss showed up during a match between Orton and Edge on Raw, and The Apex Predator was so distracted by a black liquid dripping from her mouth that it allowed The Rated-R Superstar to pick up the victory.

Also, during the Gauntlet match to determine who would enter the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship last, The Goddess appeared on every monitor inside the WWE ThunderDome and once again captured The Viper's attention.

Given how successful the Firefly Fun House match between The Fiend and John Cena was last year, perhaps a new version could be in store at WrestleMania 37.

