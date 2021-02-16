Jake Paul Says He Will 'Embarrass' Nate Diaz and Then Fight Conor McGregor

Taylor Jewell/Associated Press

Jake Paul is back to goading Conor McGregor into a boxing match after mocking the UFC star for his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

As Paul prepares to face Ben Askren in a pay-per-view bout on April 17, the YouTube star is already plotting his next moves, which include both McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Speaking to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Paul said defeating Askren will open up some major opportunities, with him having already gotten into it with Floyd Mayweather Jr:

"... Once I beat Nate Diaz, once I embarrass him actually, I will be undeniable to McGregor because I will say, 'Hey, bubba. Listen to me, guy, you little Irish guy: I beat the guy who beat you. So you have to fight me.' That's why this is so exciting. It's one step at a time. It's one fight at a time. I still have a major milestone ahead of me April 17, and like I said, though, this is the start of an illustrious career. Ten years from now I'll be coming to watch these interviews, and I'll be like, 'Damn, this kid was a little evil genius, predicting all of this."

Diaz told ESPN's Ariel Helwani a boxing match against Paul doesn't interest him "at the moment", but that he'd be interested in setting up a fight in the future. That could mess with Paul's timeline for superfights a bit, yet Paul had plenty more to say about why his road to McGregor features so many turns.

While insinuating McGregor is "owned" by UFC President Dana White, Paul told Bohn that McGregor needs a few more wins on his resume before a bout between the two becomes a reality.

McGregor has fallen in three of his last six bouts, including a submission defeat to Diaz at UFC 196.

Diaz only has two fights left on his UFC contract. Paul believes that makes a potential bout with him a possibility by 2022.

As the future begins to come into focus for Paul, the present poses a legitimate threat to his career if he can't take care of Askren in April.