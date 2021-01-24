Jake Paul: Conor McGregor $50M Fight Offer Down to $10K After Dustin Poirier TKO

John Locher/Associated Press

Jake Paul couldn't wait to throw shade at Conor McGregor after the UFC star suffered a technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

The YouTube star and aspiring boxer previously wanted to face McGregor in a $50 million bout. That offer dropped significantly after Saturday's stunning result.

"Aye aye, Conor, I got $10,000 for you cash," Paul said in a video posted to his Instagram. "Cash, baby. Oh, you had $50 million."

McGregor, 32, said he wants to keep fighting in an interview after the loss, but it's unclear how much of a priority Paul is for him at the moment. If the Irishman is still hoping to get another crack at Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is currently retired, he'll have to start making waves in UFC again and prove he's worthy of the opportunity.

A vanity fight against Paul might prove more cathartic than useful when it comes to proving himself again.