Ric Flair Says He's a 'Big Time' Tom Brady Fan After Super Bowl 55 Win

Ric Flair is no stranger to greatness, so it should come as no surprise the 16-time world champion has a fondness for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

"I'm a big-time Brady fan," Flair told Fox Sports' Ryan Satin after the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. "I met him one time. I can't say enough good about him. The guy is the greatest quarterback of all time."

The Nature Boy and Brady both took part in an event for Michigan football's signing day in 2016.

Like Brady, Flair is widely considered to be one of the greatest ever in his profession. The 71-year-old also displayed incredible longevity, starting out in 1972 and continuing in the ring on a regular basis until early 2008.

Flair often told his wrestling rivals that, "To be The Man, you gotta beat The Man." Patrick Mahomes had his shot at Brady in the Super Bowl to become The Man in the NFL. Unfortunately for the Chiefs star, Brady wasn't ready to give up the title.