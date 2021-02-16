Kylian Mbappe: 'Stupid to Decide My Future' Based on PSG Win over Barcelona

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain won't be making any knee-jerk reactions following a scintillating performance against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Mbappe put Barca to the sword with a hat trick, propelling PSG to a 4-1 victory. The 22-year-old was asked about his future immediately after the match.

"The PSG shirt is one that I hold dear to my heart," he said to French station RMC. "My future? It would be stupid to decide my future on a single match. The truth, is that it is about reflecting for the long term. I have always said that I am happy here."

Mbappe's contract expires after the 2021-22 season, raising speculation about whether he intends to leave PSG in the near future.

Neymar was due to be out of contract at the same time but chose to sign an extension. Shortly before finalizing the deal, the Brazilian signaled his intention to remain in the French capital and hoped for Mbappe to reach the same conclusion.

"I have adapted. I feel calmer, and I'm very happy here," Neymar said to French television channel TF1 (via the Independent's Shrivathsa Sridhar). "I want to stay at PSG, and I hope Kylian will stay, too. Of course, that's the wish of every PSG supporter. With Kylian, we have a relationship of brothers ... we really like to play together."

PSG's problem is its quest to become a European giant could actually make it difficult to retain a star of Mbappe's caliber because the gap between them and its domestic rivals would widen.

The Parisians have won seven of the last Ligue 1 titles, and they're now only one point behind leaders Lille for first place through 25 matches.

At a certain point, Mbappe may feel he has achieved all he can at Paris Saint-Germain. And for all of the work they've done to make PSG a worldwide brand, Qatar Sports Investments can't turn back the clock to make the club as historically relevant as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United and other traditional European powers.

It was impossible to ignore the possible relevance of Mbappe's hat trick coming at the cost of a 33-year-old Lionel Messi. As Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to age, the Frenchman is poised to inherit the crown as the best in the world.

While Neymar pledged his future to PSG, he already got to enjoy a run at Barcelona, winning two league titles and lifting the Champions League trophy in 2015. Sooner or later, Mbappe may want to enjoy a similar experience.