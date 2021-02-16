Zion Williamson Outduels Ja Morant as Pelicans Beat Grizzlies

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

On the last day of a four-game road trip, the New Orleans Pelicans finally picked up a win.

After dropping three straight, the Pelicans dominated the Memphis Grizzlies, 144-113, on Tuesday in Memphis.



Zion Williamson's 31 points paced the Pelicans, who improve to 12-15.

The 11-12 Grizzlies were led by Ja Morant, who posted 28.

Notable Performers

Zion Williamson, Pelicans: 31 PTS, 6 AST, 7 REB

31 PTS, 6 AST, 7 REB Brandon Ingram, Pelicans: 22 PTS, 7 AST, 4 REB

22 PTS, 7 AST, 4 REB Josh Hart, Pelicans : 27 PTS, 9 REB

: 27 PTS, 9 REB Ja Morant, Grizzlies: 28 PTS, 8 AST, 7 REB

Balanced Scoring Leads Pelicans

Last time these two teams met, Zion Williamson erupted for 29 points, but he was limited in the first half when he got into foul trouble. Brandon Ingram filled in the empty space with 27 points that night.

But they weren't the only ones leading the pack for the Pelicans that night. Eric Bledsoe also grabbed 21 points, and Lonzo Ball fit into the rotation to tally 16.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy praised the ability of his stars to share the ball after that outing (h/t Jamile Dunn of SB Nation).

"Both (Ingram) and Zion, I think that they trust their teammates," he said. "They know they’re good players and they’re making plays for them. They are using their abilities to make the right play."

If the second-year star could stay on the court, the Pelicans had the opportunity to spell trouble for a Memphis group that has allowed an average of 117.3 points per 100 possessions this month.

Williamson grabbed 15 points in 16 minutes played through the first two quarters.

Josh Hart helped contribute to the lead with 15 points off of the bench, nine of which came on three-of-five shooting from deep.

He ended the night with a season-high 27 points.

Williamson added nine points in the third quarter while he paved the way for Ingram—who finished with seven assists on the night—to add to his point total. After he recorded eight points in the first half, he doubled his total contributions by recording eight points in the third quarter alone.

Ingram ended the night with 22 points.

Ja Morant Falters After Strong Start

The Pelicans defense focused heavily on limiting the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant in their first outing, and it worked, with Morant limited to 16 points in 31 minutes and just two points in the fourth quarter.

But along the way, Morant was able to pick up a game-high nine assists to help Kyle Anderson dish out 21 points and allow Jonas Valanciunas tack on a team-best 23 in 24 minutes.

The Grizzlies have mastered the art of the helper, with a league-leading team 28.6 assists per game. But they couldn't find their groove once the Pelicans settled in on Tuesday.

Memphis held a slight lead after one quarter, up 32-29 thanks to 10 points from Morant. He went quiet in the second quarter, limited to just five in the frame, and that's when the Pelicans took an advantage, up 63-58 going into the break.

Behind him, Anderson and Valanciunas were there to keep the Grizzlies in the game, with eight points each through the first two quarters.

Anderson broke out in the third, adding nine points, but Morant grabbed just three more in the quarter and Valanciunas was scoreless. That lack of scoring wasn't a good sign for the Grizzlies.

Morant stepped up for more in the final frame, ending the night with 28 total points, but it wasn't enough for the Grizzlies to overcome the Pelicans.

What's Next?

After a four-game road trip, the Pelicans return home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.