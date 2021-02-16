JuJu Smith-Schuster Pitches J.J. Watt on Steelers in DeAndre Hopkins IG Comments

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

There are no shortage of NFL players trying to recruit J.J. Watt to their team in the wake of the five-time Pro Bowler being released by the Houston Texans last week.

After DeAndre Hopkins posted a picture of himself with Watt from last season's game between the Texans and Arizona Cardinals, JuJu Smith-Schuster offered a comment pleading for Watt to join his brothers with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Pittsburgh is considered a strong contender to sign Watt since his brothers, T.J. and Derek, are currently under contract with the team. Smith-Schuster is a free agent, and it's unclear if the Steelers will re-sign him.

The Texans announced on Feb. 12 a mutual parting of ways with Watt, who has spent the past 10 seasons with the organization after being drafted No. 11 overall out of Wisconsin in 2011.

Hopkins played with Watt for seven seasons from 2013 to '19 before Houston traded him to Arizona last March. The Cardinals tied for fourth in the NFL last season with 48 sacks, despite not having three-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones for the final 11 games due to a biceps injury.