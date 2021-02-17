    WWE Raw Ratings Increase with Gauntlet Match and Elimination Chamber PPV Hype

    Mike Chiari
February 17, 2021

    WWE wrestling star Stephen Farrelly, of Ireland, know as Sheamus, smiles as he answers a question during a news conference Sunday, April 7, 2013, in East Rutherford, N.J., ahead of Sunday's WWE Wrestlemania 29. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
    Mel Evans/Associated Press

    Ratings for Monday night's episode of WWE Raw improved compared to last week with the final build toward Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

    According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.810 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was up from last week's 1.715 million.

    The main focus of Raw was the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, as a gauntlet match to determine the last entrant in the Chamber was the main event.

    Earlier in the night, The Miz announced that since he is the holder of the Money in the Bank contract, he was vacating his spot in the Chamber. Miz pushed for John Morrison to be his replacement, but New Day member Kofi Kingston made a case for himself since he is a former WWE champion.

    WWE official Adam Pearce then booked a match between Kofi and Miz, with Kingston getting the spot if he won and Morrison getting the spot if Miz won. Ultimately, Kofi prevailed and will have a shot at the WWE Championship on Sunday.

    The gauntlet started with Kingston and AJ Styles, and it was Styles who advanced after attacking Kofi's leg and working it over.

    WWE champion Drew McIntyre then eliminated Styles and Jeff Hardy in succession. Randy Orton was the next entrant and was taking the fight to McIntyre until the lights went out and Alexa Bliss appeared on every screen in the WWE ThunderDome.

    Video Play Button
    That imagery distracted Orton to the point that he got counted out and eliminated from the gauntlet match.

    Sheamus was the final entrant in the gauntlet, and he took advantage of an exhausted McIntyre by hitting him with a Brogue Kick to win the match and earn the last entry into the Elimination Chamber.

    Raw also featured a tag team match pitting Asuka and Charlotte Flair against Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. There was no finish to the match, though, as Evans left the apron after having never entered the match and announced she was pregnant.

    Charlotte appeared to be in disbelief and Ric Flair celebrated after the announcement, while the announce team was left in shock.

    Raw also saw Riddle and Lucha House Party beat Hurt Business members MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin as well as Shayna Baszler defeat Lana.

             

