    Pistons vs. Mavericks Reportedly Postponed Amid Texas' State of Emergency

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Icicles hang on the back of a vehicle Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power to more than 2 million people and shut down grocery stores and dangerously snowy roads. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Wednesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons has reportedly been postponed after Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency due to a winter storm in the state.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news.  

    Large swaths of Texas are currently without power amid snow, sleet and freezing temperatures throughout the state.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

