Pistons vs. Mavericks Reportedly Postponed Amid Texas' State of Emergency

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Wednesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons has reportedly been postponed after Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency due to a winter storm in the state.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news.

Large swaths of Texas are currently without power amid snow, sleet and freezing temperatures throughout the state.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.