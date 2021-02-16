Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Wears 'Greatest Athlete' T-Shirt

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Sometimes you just need to let your fashion do the talking.

After Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady captured his seventh Super Bowl title, many have wondered about his place among the greatest athletes of all time. Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, made a not-so-subtle reference to the ongoing conversation:

There will never be any consensus as to the greatest ever because it's such a subjective qualification.

But Williams has a strong case among her peers from the modern era to earn the distinction.

Her 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles are only one behind Margaret Court for the all-time lead. In addition, the 39-year-old continues to play at a high level at an age when many tennis players have either declined significantly or walked away from the game altogether.

Williams is now two wins away from tying Court's record after having sent second-seeded Simona Halep packing in straight sets Tuesday.