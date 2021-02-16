    Spurs, Hornets Have Multiple Games Postponed Amid COVID-19 Issues

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Cecilio Santibanez places an NBA Finals logo on the court prior to Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, Thursday, June 5, 2014, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The San Antonio Spurs' next three games will be postponed after four players tested positive for COVID-19.

    The Charlotte Hornets, who played San Antonio on Sunday, will have their next two games postponed for contact tracing. The NBA previously postponed San Antonio's game Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

    Charlotte was set to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The Nuggets will now play a road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

    The Spurs' postponements will lead to the rescheduling of road games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

    Thirty games have been postponed during the 2020-21 season, two of which have been rescheduled. The NBA will have to pack those games into the second-half schedule, which is set to be released in the coming weeks and is likely being delayed further by these postponements.

    Only two games had been postponed in the first two weeks of February after the league began implementing stricter protocols for players to limit their exposure to COVID-19. As the Spurs deal with an outbreak and the Hornets sit out games because of close contact, the league may have to explore more adjustments.

