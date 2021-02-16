Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks 'Plan to Re-Sign' Star in FA After Trade from Jets

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly plan to re-sign safety Jamal Adams after acquiring him from the New York Jets last offseason.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Seahawks have designs on locking up the 25-year-old defensive back, whose current contract expires after next season.

The Seahawks invested heavily in Adams by giving up first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 and a 2021 third-round pick.

Despite missing four games because of injury last season, Adams instantly made a huge impact for the Seahawks with 83 tackles, a team-high 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, three passes defended and one forced fumble.

His 9.5 sacks were the most in a single season by a defensive back in NFL history.

While Adams has some deficiencies in coverage, he is perhaps the most unique safety in the NFL in that he spends much of his time around the line of scrimmage and acts more like a rush-linebacker than a safety.

Aside from Adams, the Seahawks' leading sack artist last season was defensive tackle Jarran Reed with 6.5, and their top pass-rusher in terms of defensive ends was Benson Mayowa with six.

Adams has 21.5 sacks in four seasons (58 games), and that type of production is unlikely to come cheaply for the Seahawks, though Seattle acquired him with the obvious intention of signing him to a long-term deal.

The defense still needs to improve, but it made strides last season following the acquisition of Adams.

The Seahawks went from ranking 26th in total defense and 22nd in scoring defense in 2019 to 22nd in total defense and 15th in scoring defense last season.