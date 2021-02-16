Stephon Gilmore Trade Rumors: Patriots CB 'a Name to Watch' to Be Dealt

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Stephon Gilmore is reportedly a "name to watch" on the trade market as the New England Patriots explore ways to revamp their roster this offseason.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported discussions about Gilmore "made the speculative rounds" ahead of October's trade deadline.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year struggled last season, recording 37 tackles and one interception while being limited to 11 games because of injury. Pro Football Focus gave Gilmore a grade of 61.0 out of 100 for the season.

Gilmore will make $7 million in base salary next season, a bargain even if he does not perform at a level befitting his 2019 peak. He will turn 31 in September, and signing Gilmore to a long-term contract that will take up much of his early-to-mid 30s may not be in the cards for the Patriots, who historically prefer cutting bait one year too early rather than one year too late with veterans.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said in October that it's possible Gilmore winds up holding out in 2021, given his below-market contract. While those comments were made before Gilmore battled injuries and the coronavirus last season, it seems likely he'll at least explore approaching the Patriots about an extension.

New England won't lack for suitors if the team does attempt to move on from Gilmore, as 2020 was seemingly a fluke in what's been a stellar career. Gilmore was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in four of the last six seasons.

The Patriots are coming off a disappointing 7-9 campaign in 2020, and head coach Bill Belichick is likely to explore every avenue possible to reclaim their perch atop the AFC East.