    Jags HC Urban Meyer Helped Trevor Lawrence Decide Surgery and Pro-Day Dates

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said Monday he helped Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence decide on the dates for his pro-day throwing session, which took place Friday, and Tuesday's surgery to repair his non-throwing shoulder ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

    Meyer described his conversation with Lawrence, who's likely heading to the Jags with the first overall pick, on the NFL Network (via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union):

    "We did a Zoom call with him, and I asked him—there are three choices you have. No. 1, you can wait until March 11 Pro Day—but now you are getting near August [for a recovery time]. That's getting late because it's a five-month recovery. It's a six-month injury. The second thing, you can not throw.

    "He's probably a good enough player, but he said, 'I'm not doing that.' Third thing, I said why don't you just grab the ball and go throw for a little bit? I'd like to send our coordinator and passing-game coordinator to watch. They've never seen him. I've seen him, so he said, 'Let's go.'"

                              

