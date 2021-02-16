NBA All-Star Game 2021: When and Where to Catch Captains, Starters Announcement

0 of 4

David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA All-Star game is a chance to showcase the league's biggest and brightest celestial ballers.

While the basic appeal needs no further explanation, perhaps the most exciting aspect is when the spotlight falls on a first-time participant.

It means the basketball landscape has shifted to welcome an ascending star. Last season, a whopping 10 players made their All-Star debuts, and three did so in the starting lineup: Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.

The number won't be that high this time around, but there's a chance a first-timer or two could be among those selected to start the world's greatest pickup game.

After laying out the scheduling particulars for the upcoming announcement of the captains (the top vote-getters in each conference) and starters, we'll spotlight three players with arguably the best chances of debuting as All-Star starters.