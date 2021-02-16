Lacey Evans Is Pregnant, The Miz Gives Up a Title Shot and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

After an interview with Drew McIntyre ended with a headbutt and the Money in the Bank briefcase being thrown out of the ring by the WWE champion, The Miz did something shocking. He willingly withdrew himself from the upcoming Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title.

While it may seem illogical for the MITB briefcase holder to turn down a title shot, the announcers did a good job justifying the decision during his match with Kofi Kingston. If The Miz stays fresh, he could cash-in after the chamber match on a tired opponent. He is hoping for a fish-in-a-barrel situation.

The A-Lister went to Adam Pearce under the assumption that he could name John Morrison as his replacement, but he was informed he would have to fight Kingston and if The New Day member won, he would get The Miz's spot instead of his friend and teammate.

Kingston ended up winning to earn his spot inside the chamber and begin his quest to make KofiMania 2.0 a reality. His addition to the match doesn't necessarily change the odds of who will walk out with the title, but it will lead to a few creative high-flying spots throughout the contest.

Kingston had a great run as WWE champion two years ago before his reign was unceremoniously ended by Brock Lesnar. This might not be the right time, but the company needs to make it up to him at some point.

The main event of Raw was a Gauntlet match featuring all six men who will be in action on Sunday. Sheamus entered the match last and was able to defeat a worn-out McIntyre to earn the right to be the final entrant into the Elimination Chamber.

This is a perfect heel spot for The Celtic Warrior because he can either put over whoever wins well or play the opportunist who comes in fresh and beats somebody who is already down to become the champion.