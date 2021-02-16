Lacey Evans Is Pregnant, The Miz Gives Up a Title Shot and More WWE Raw Fallout

Lacey Evans Is Pregnant, The Miz Gives Up a Title Shot and More WWE Raw FalloutFebruary 16, 2021
Monday's WWE Raw was the go-home episode before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday. While this would usually be used to reinforce the feuds heading into the weekend, the Feb. 15 edition saw a few changes made to the card.
The Miz did the unthinkable and gave up a shot at the WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber, but there was a method to his madness. But instead of John Morrison taking his spot as he had hoped, Kofi Kingston defeated The A-Lister to earn a spot inside the chamber.
We also saw Bad Bunny win the 24/7 title, Lacey Evans drop a bombshell announcement and Alexa Bliss trying to bring The Fiend back to Raw.
Let's take a look at the biggest moments from Monday's show and what they could mean for the future.
The Miz out of Elimination Chamber, Kofi Kingston In, Sheamus to Enter Last
After an interview with Drew McIntyre ended with a headbutt and the Money in the Bank briefcase being thrown out of the ring by the WWE champion, The Miz did something shocking. He willingly withdrew himself from the upcoming Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title.
While it may seem illogical for the MITB briefcase holder to turn down a title shot, the announcers did a good job justifying the decision during his match with Kofi Kingston. If The Miz stays fresh, he could cash-in after the chamber match on a tired opponent. He is hoping for a fish-in-a-barrel situation.
The A-Lister went to Adam Pearce under the assumption that he could name John Morrison as his replacement, but he was informed he would have to fight Kingston and if The New Day member won, he would get The Miz's spot instead of his friend and teammate.
Kingston ended up winning to earn his spot inside the chamber and begin his quest to make KofiMania 2.0 a reality. His addition to the match doesn't necessarily change the odds of who will walk out with the title, but it will lead to a few creative high-flying spots throughout the contest.
Kingston had a great run as WWE champion two years ago before his reign was unceremoniously ended by Brock Lesnar. This might not be the right time, but the company needs to make it up to him at some point.
The main event of Raw was a Gauntlet match featuring all six men who will be in action on Sunday. Sheamus entered the match last and was able to defeat a worn-out McIntyre to earn the right to be the final entrant into the Elimination Chamber.
This is a perfect heel spot for The Celtic Warrior because he can either put over whoever wins well or play the opportunist who comes in fresh and beats somebody who is already down to become the champion.
Bad Bunny Wins WWE Gold
Bad Bunny has appeared on WWE television more times in 2021 than some contracted members of the roster, and that must mean the company likes working with him.
The rapper has been vocal about his love for WWE and his desire to enter the ring as a competitor. This week, he got his first taste of success when he pinned Akira Tozawa to become the new 24/7 champion.
Damian Priest helped by slamming Tozawa's head into a production crate to knock him out. When he saw the opening, he told Bunny to cover him for the pin. A nearby R-Truth was visibly upset after losing the title to Tozawa moments earlier.
The more we see Bad Bunny on Raw, the more it feels like WWE is setting him up for a celebrity match at WrestleMania 37 that would likely see him link up with Priest to face The Miz and Morrison in a tag team bout.
WWE has a long history of using celebrities in the ring. We have seen everybody from Kevin Federline and Snooki to Stephen Amell and Hugh Jackman get physical in the ring, so the idea of Bad Bunny being in a match is not so far-fetched.
Lacey Evans Announces Pregnancy
Asuka and Charlotte may not be the WWE women's tag team champions anymore, but their partnership continued this week with a match against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans.
After Royce spent a few minutes being beaten up by The Queen, The Sassy Southern Belle was tagged into the contest. But she looked terrified and backed her way down the ring steps and up the ramp.
An irate Charlotte yelled at her to get into the ring before Evans revealed the reason she wouldn't get physical is that she is pregnant. Ric Flair immediately started strutting around and telling people to call him daddy.
According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., Evans is indeed pregnant and the news has forced WWE to change its creative plans for the Elimination Chamber PPV slightly.
Unless The Sassy Southern Belle plans to participate in a storyline without competing, she will likely be off of television soon.
With the ongoing storyline between Ric Flair and Charlotte, WWE has to decide how to proceed from here. Will it drop the story completely? Will Evans find a substitute wrestler to fight her battles? How will her husband react to the news? The next few weeks will give us these answers.
The Fiend Is Being Resurrected
Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Randy Orton set him ablaze at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 20, but his hiatus may be about to end.
This week's Raw featured a brief segment with Alexa Bliss in the Firefly FunHouse. Instead of the smiling, happy character we usually see, she looked more maniacal than ever. She sat on the ground in a pentagram in what appeared to be some kind of resurrection ritual to bring The Fiend back. Yes, you read that right.
With the Elimination Chamber PPV coming up on Sunday and Orton involved in the WWE title bout, it looks like the creative team is setting up The Fiend's return to cost The Viper the win and reignite their feud on the way to WrestleMania 37.
As great as Orton and Wyatt are together, this feud has dragged on for too long. If they are going to have another match in the near future, it needs to be the finale to this storyline.