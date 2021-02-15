    Predators vs. Stars Postponed Monday Because of Extreme Weather, Power Outages

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the NHL logo is shown during a press conference in Las Vegas. NHL free agency day began with two rivals helping each other out of a jam by way of a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Cody Ceci, a 2020 third-round pick and minor leaguers Ben Harpur and Aaron Luchuk from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and minor leaguer Michael Carcone. The teams announced the trade early Monday, roughly 3½ hours before the start of free agency. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars that was scheduled for Monday at American Airlines Center was postponed because of extreme weather conditions in Dallas.

    The NHL announced the news, noting the weather has "caused significant power outages in the Dallas area" and that the decision to postpone was made "upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson."

    Dallas already defeated Nashville twice this season, one of which was a 7-0 blowout.

    The two teams are playing in the Central Division in 2020-21 after rearrangements were made in an effort to limit travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Stars have 14 points in 12 games, while the Predators have 12 points in 15 games.

    The Tampa Bay Lightning lead the division with 21 points in 13 games.

    As for the weather, Jesus Jimenez and Tom Steele of the Dallas Morning News reported temperatures in the area dropped to 4 degrees Monday and that wind chill would make it feel like minus-15 Tuesday. As a result, the Dallas-Fort Worth area was under a wind chill warning for the first time in its history.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the National Guard to help those in need across the state.

    More snow is expected Tuesday, and many are without power in a state that is not accustomed to dealing with such winter weather.

    The Stars and Predators are scheduled to play each other in Dallas on Tuesday, as well.

