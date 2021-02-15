    Damian Lillard Tweets About Foul Called on Him While Defending Luka Doncic

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) watches as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) makes a basket as ande is fouled by center Enes Kanter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Damian Lillard is not happy with a foul that was called on him while he was guarding Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic during the Portland Trail Blazers' 121-118 win on Sunday.

    Lillard responded to images on Twitter showing him getting called for having his left hand on Doncic's back:

    Here's video of the play in question, which appears to show referee Scott Foster warning Lillard to remove his hand:

    Was it a soft foul? Absolutely. But if a ref is clearly monitoring your hand-checking outside of the post and you don't adjust, you probably shouldn't be too surprised when the whistle is blown. 

    Related

      Pistons Sitting Blake Griffin

      Blake Griffin out indefinitely as Detroit pursues trade scenarios; buyout talks could eventually take place (Woj)

      Pistons Sitting Blake Griffin
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pistons Sitting Blake Griffin

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Way-Too-Early Look at Trade, Buyout Targets

      Way-Too-Early Look at Trade, Buyout Targets
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Way-Too-Early Look at Trade, Buyout Targets

      Steve Dewald,Marlow Ferguson Jr.,Adrian Bernecich
      via Blazer's Edge

      Lillard, Doncic Locked in Tight Battle for Starting All-Star Nod

      Lillard, Doncic Locked in Tight Battle for Starting All-Star Nod
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Lillard, Doncic Locked in Tight Battle for Starting All-Star Nod

      Steve Dewald
      via Blazer's Edge

      Report: Rival Teams Monitoring 'the Growth Of' Simons

      Report: Rival Teams Monitoring 'the Growth Of' Simons
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Report: Rival Teams Monitoring 'the Growth Of' Simons

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report