Damian Lillard Tweets About Foul Called on Him While Defending Luka Doncic

Damian Lillard Tweets About Foul Called on Him While Defending Luka DoncicFebruary 15, 2021
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
Damian Lillard is not happy with a foul that was called on him while he was guarding Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic during the Portland Trail Blazers' 121-118 win on Sunday.
Lillard responded to images on Twitter showing him getting called for having his left hand on Doncic's back:
Here's video of the play in question, which appears to show referee Scott Foster warning Lillard to remove his hand:
Was it a soft foul? Absolutely. But if a ref is clearly monitoring your hand-checking outside of the post and you don't adjust, you probably shouldn't be too surprised when the whistle is blown.
