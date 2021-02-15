Damian Lillard Tweets About Foul Called on Him While Defending Luka Doncic

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Damian Lillard is not happy with a foul that was called on him while he was guarding Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic during the Portland Trail Blazers' 121-118 win on Sunday.

Lillard responded to images on Twitter showing him getting called for having his left hand on Doncic's back:

Here's video of the play in question, which appears to show referee Scott Foster warning Lillard to remove his hand:

Was it a soft foul? Absolutely. But if a ref is clearly monitoring your hand-checking outside of the post and you don't adjust, you probably shouldn't be too surprised when the whistle is blown.