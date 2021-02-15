    Pistons vs. Spurs Postponed After San Antonio Has Positive COVID-19 Test

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks to referee Bill Kennedy during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Monday afternoon that Tuesday night's scheduled matchup between the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs has been postponed due to a "positive test within the Spurs and subsequent contact tracing."

    The NBA added that the Spurs would not have the required eight players available to hold the game. 

    Marc Stein of the New York Times noted that it's the 25th postponement of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

