    Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Bulls Interested, Haven't Talked Deal with Pelicans

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bulls reportedly continue to have interest in a trade for Lonzo Ball but have yet to have meaningful dialogue with the New Orleans Pelicans.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Bulls are continuing to monitor Ball's situation ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

    Ball is a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

                     

