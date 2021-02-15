Lonzo Ball Trade Rumors: Bulls Interested, Haven't Talked Deal with Pelicans

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls reportedly continue to have interest in a trade for Lonzo Ball but have yet to have meaningful dialogue with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Bulls are continuing to monitor Ball's situation ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

Ball is a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

