    Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: Cavs, Raptors in Talks; Center to Be Held Out

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to sit center Andre Drummond as they explore trade scenarios ahead of the March 25 deadline.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported Monday that Cavs management spoke to Drummond and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, to inform them of the team's plans. Drummond will remain with the team but will be inactive for games.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Toronto Raptors and Cavs have been in discussions regarding a deal. However, Wojnarowski noted that no talks are considered serious at this time.

    The Cavs are planning to move forward with Jarrett Allen as their franchise center, leaving Drummond as the odd man out despite his stellar production this season.

                       

