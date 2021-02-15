USWNT's Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris Announce Adoption of Baby Sloane Phillips

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

United States women's national team players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris announced the adoption of baby Sloane Phillips on Instagram Sunday.

"Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already!" Krieger wrote in the caption. "This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you [Ashlyn Harris] and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that’s even possible. When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side."

Krieger and Harris were both members of the USA team that won the World Cup in 2019 and are also teammates on the Orlando Pride of the NWSL.

They got married in December 2019 with teammate Sydney Leroux as the officiant and Megan Rapinoe as Harris' maid of honor. They first met at a USWNT camp in 2010.