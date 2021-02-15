Patriots' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

0 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Last year, the New England Patriots used their franchise tag on offensive guard Joe Thuney, who consequently made $14.8 million during the 2020 season. However, because Thuney was tagged, he's going to be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

It's possible the Patriots could use the franchise tag on Thuney again, but they would have to pay him even more because it would be the second year in a row they had done so. But New England is set to have plenty of financial wiggle room, with Over the Cap projecting the team to be nearly $63 million under the salary cap.

Still, it seems unlikely the Pats would want to commit a large chunk of that to Thuney when they have several other needs heading into 2021. New England is coming off a 7-9 season in which it missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

That doesn't mean the Patriots won't use the franchise tag, though, as they have numerous players who are now unrestricted free agents. They will have important decisions to make that will shape the direction of their offseason.

Here's a breakdown of several players the Pats could consider using the franchise tag on, as well as a look at a key player who is now a restricted free agent.