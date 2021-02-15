Patriots' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

Patriots' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract TendersFebruary 15, 2021
Last year, the New England Patriots used their franchise tag on offensive guard Joe Thuney, who consequently made $14.8 million during the 2020 season. However, because Thuney was tagged, he's going to be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.
It's possible the Patriots could use the franchise tag on Thuney again, but they would have to pay him even more because it would be the second year in a row they had done so. But New England is set to have plenty of financial wiggle room, with Over the Cap projecting the team to be nearly $63 million under the salary cap.
Still, it seems unlikely the Pats would want to commit a large chunk of that to Thuney when they have several other needs heading into 2021. New England is coming off a 7-9 season in which it missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
That doesn't mean the Patriots won't use the franchise tag, though, as they have numerous players who are now unrestricted free agents. They will have important decisions to make that will shape the direction of their offseason.
Here's a breakdown of several players the Pats could consider using the franchise tag on, as well as a look at a key player who is now a restricted free agent.
Franchise-Tag Candidate: Lawrence Guy, DT
Lawrence Guy has been a starter on the Patriots defensive line for four years. During that span, he's played in 62 games and made 60 starts, including 14 during the 2020 campaign.
Although Guy will be 31 when the 2021 season arrives, he's playing at a high level. He had 57 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery for New England this past season. But because he's getting older, perhaps the Pats won't want to commit to signing him to a long-term deal.
If that's the case, maybe New England would consider using the franchise tag on Guy. According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap, defensive tackles who receive the franchise tag for the 2021 season will be paid $13.7 million, so the Patriots would need to decide whether they would be willing to pay Guy that much if they don't work out a separate deal.
Fellow defensive tackle Adam Butler is also an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so New England could lose depth on the defensive line if it can't bring back him, Guy or both. That's why the franchise tag could end up being a beneficial way for the Patriots to retain one of these players for at least 2021, and they have the financial flexibility to do so.
Franchise-Tag Candidate: Nick Folk, K
In his 13th NFL season in 2020 (his second with the Patriots), Nick Folk posted a career-best field-goal percentage of 92.9, making 26 of his 28 attempts. He made 30 extra points, and the 36-year-old also showed that he still has range, booting a 51-yard field goal for his season long.
Although Folk will turn 37 in November, he's proved that he's still good enough to be a kicker in the league. And depending on how contract negotiations go between him and New England, perhaps the best course of action will be for the team to franchise-tag the veteran.
Per Fitzgerald, kickers who receive the franchise tag for the 2021 season will make $4.4 million. While Folk made only $1.05 million last year, he could be in line for a raise because of his strong production for the Patriots.
It could be worth it for the Pats to consider using the franchise tag on Folk. They would secure their kicker early in the offseason and will likely be able to rely on him to provide consistency at the position again in 2021.
RFA Tender Candidate: J.C. Jackson, CB
J.C. Jackson has improved during each of his first three NFL seasons. That led to an impressive showing in 2020, when the 25-year-old cornerback set career highs in tackles (40), interceptions (nine), pass deflections (14) and fumble recoveries (three) while playing all 16 games for the second straight year.
Jackson is a restricted free agent, and he should be one of the players the Patriots try the hardest to bring back for 2021 (and potentially longer). It wouldn't be surprising if New England tried to sign Jackson to a long-term deal to avoid him hitting the market again anytime soon.
Still, before the Patriots do that, they could place a tender on Jackson so they could get draft-pick compensation in case he ends up signing elsewhere. And with how much cap space they are projected to have, the Pats could place a first-round tender on him. That means Jackson would make close to $5 million next season should he decide to agree to New England's RFA tender.
Regardless of how it happens, the Patriots will likely try to find a way to keep Jackson on the team. While a long-term extension would be best for them, they have other options because of Jackson's RFA status.