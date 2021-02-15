Jets' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

This offseason, the New York Jets are likely going to be looking to add to their roster via free agency, trades or both while also acquiring young players in the 2021 NFL draft. After going 2-14 in 2020, the Jets have numerous areas on their roster that could be improved.

However, New York already had some talented players, including several who are free agents this offseason, so it's possible it will also be looking to bring back some of them.

There are several Jets players who will be restricted free agents, meaning the team can offer them a contract tender and could either have an opportunity to match another team's offer sheet or potentially receive draft-pick compensation.

The Jets also have some strong players who are unrestricted free agents. And if they can't work out a long-term deal with one they'd like to have back, they could consider using their franchise tag, which brings the player back on a one-year contract worth a set salary.

Here's a look at one player the Jets may want to use the franchise tag on, along with two others who are restricted free agents and could be worth offering a contract tender.