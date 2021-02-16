NFL Players Who Are Huge Risks in 2021 Free Agency

0 of 6

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Risk is a big part of NFL free agency.

Every team takes one when betting precious cap space on a player's ability to fill an immediate need.

If the risk doesn't backfire, teams that made the call look great. When a player doesn't pan out, it does more than hurt perception—it affects the team on the field.

The New York Jets learned this when they gave running back Le'Veon Bell a four-year deal worth $52.5 million despite his devalued position and the fact that he had sat out the year prior amid a contract dispute. He responded with a 3.2 yards-per-carry average, and the Jets cut him early in his second season in the Big Apple.

This year, players who had outlier production in 2020 or are unlikely to live up to the contracts they will command on the open market are the riskiest bets in free agency.