Listen to Marshawn Lynch's Funny NSFW Commentary in Video from FCF Week 1

Listen to Marshawn Lynch's Funny NSFW Commentary in Video from FCF Week 1February 14, 2021
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press
It appears there's a third life mantra for Marshawn Lynch to go along with taking care of his chicken and mentals.
Take care of your bowels.
The retired running back was on commentary for the opening week of the new Fan Controlled Football league, saying he's very committed to eating enough leafy greens to keep himself regular.
On behalf of literally everyone: Some major network, please hire Marshawn to do game commentary for the 2021 NFL season.
Lynch is the type of refreshing, honest and unique voice we need in broadcast booths—even when he's not talking about his dietary habits.
The man is a national treasure.
