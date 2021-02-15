Bears' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

1 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Before we get into specific players, it's worth explaining how the franchise tag and RFA tenders work, along with Chicago's current cap situation.

The franchise tag is a tool utilized to keep players in place without the use of a long-term deal. This can benefit a team that is unsure about a player's future or a team looking to keep a player off the market while a long-term deal is negotiated.

The tag comes in three forms—non-exclusive, exclusive and the transition tag—and can only be used on one player per team. The exclusive tag keeps a player off the market altogether, while other teams can negotiate with a player on the non-exclusive or transition tag. If a player with the non-exclusive tag signs elsewhere, his team receives two first-round picks as compensation. A team has the right of first refusal on a transition-tagged player but receives nothing as compensation if he leaves.

In terms of cost, the tags are as follows. The exclusive franchise tag costs an average of the five top salaries at the players' position or 120 percent of the offered player's current salary, whichever is greater. The non-exclusive tag cost the average of the position's top five cap-hit percentages over a five-year period applied to the current cap. The transition tag costs the same cap percentage but applied to the top 10 salaries at the position over five years.

In short, a shrinking 2021 salary cap may cause non-exclusive and transition tags to be cheaper, but they're still not going to be cheap.

RFA tenders have a sliding salary scale—full details can be found at NFL.com—but essentially lock in a player with three accrued NFL seasons for Year 4. If another team signs the player to an offer sheet and the team that tendered the player does not match, it receives corresponding compensation—a player given a second-round tender, for example, brings a second-round pick in return.

Tenders come in four basic forms, first-round, second-round, original-round and right-of-first-refusal.

RFA tenders aren't nearly as expensive as tags, but they could still prove problematic for a team like Chicago. As of now, the Bears are projected to be just a over $500,000 over the salary cap. If Chicago is going to retain any of the players on this list, it's going to have some salary-clearing work to do.