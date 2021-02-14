    Ben Roethlisberger Contract Rumors: Steelers 'Working Through Their Process'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly "working through their process" regarding the future of Ben Roethlisberger with the team, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter.

    Despite some speculation about retirement, Fowler noted, "Most people I talk to in that building believe Roethlisberger will be back for an 18th season."

    One key will be adjusting the contract as the veteran quarterback has a $41.25 million cap hit for 2021, the final year of his current deal.

    The 2021 free-agency class features some of the NFL's top playmakers. On the offensive side of the ball, superstar quarterback Dak Prescott might hit the market, while difference-makers like wide receivers Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson II and Kenny Golladay and offensive linemen Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff will be free agents.

    Defensively, safeties Anthony Harris and Justin Simmons, linebacker Lavonte David, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett and cornerback Richard Sherman are available.

    For more NFL coverage, be sure to check out B/R's     bold predictions for all 32 teams in free agency.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Winfield Fined for Trolling

      Antoine Winfield Jr. fined $7.8K for mocking Tyreek Hill’s signature peace sign at the Super Bowl

      Winfield Fined for Trolling
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Winfield Fined for Trolling

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers 2020 Draft Class Has Already Made History

      Steelers 2020 Draft Class Has Already Made History
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Steelers 2020 Draft Class Has Already Made History

      Dave.Schofield
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Updating Steelers Salary Cap Situation After Maurkice Pouncey's Retirement

      Updating Steelers Salary Cap Situation After Maurkice Pouncey's Retirement
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Updating Steelers Salary Cap Situation After Maurkice Pouncey's Retirement

      Dave.Schofield
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Lawrence to Have Surgery Tues.

      Trevor Lawrence will get left shoulder surgery this week but 'should be fine by training camp' (Rapoport)

      Lawrence to Have Surgery Tues.
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lawrence to Have Surgery Tues.

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report