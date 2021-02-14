Ben Roethlisberger Contract Rumors: Steelers 'Working Through Their Process'

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly "working through their process" regarding the future of Ben Roethlisberger with the team, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter.

Despite some speculation about retirement, Fowler noted, "Most people I talk to in that building believe Roethlisberger will be back for an 18th season."

One key will be adjusting the contract as the veteran quarterback has a $41.25 million cap hit for 2021, the final year of his current deal.

The 2021 free-agency class features some of the NFL's top playmakers. On the offensive side of the ball, superstar quarterback Dak Prescott might hit the market, while difference-makers like wide receivers Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson II and Kenny Golladay and offensive linemen Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff will be free agents.



Defensively, safeties Anthony Harris and Justin Simmons, linebacker Lavonte David, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett and cornerback Richard Sherman are available.



