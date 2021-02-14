Draymond Green: Kevin Durant, Nets Team to Beat in the East After Warriors' Loss

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Nets put together one of their most impressive performances of the season in Saturday's 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors, leading Draymond Green to call Brooklyn the favorite in the Eastern Conference.

"I think there are some other good teams in the East that poses a threat to them, but they're the team to beat in the East if you ask me," Green told reporters. "It's my opinion. That doesn't mean anything, but that's my opinion; they're definitely the team to beat in the East."

Six Nets players finished in double figures, led by Kyrie Irving's 23-point effort. Brooklyn is now 16-12, 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the top seed in the East.

The Nets haven't quite been the world-beaters some expected after acquiring James Harden, thanks in large part to their defensive deficiencies. They are currently 25th in defensive efficiency and probably are not going to get much better until they fortify the roster around Irving, Harden and Kevin Durant. The team has had a difficult time in particular replacing the interior presence of Jarrett Allen, who was sent to Cleveland in the four-team deal that brought back Harden.

General manager Sean Marks will likely be aggressive in the trade market ahead of the March 25 deadline and in the buyout market, where the focus will be finding both a plus defender on the interior and someone who can reliably help Harden and Irving on the perimeter.

That said, Brooklyn's three-headed scoring attack is so dangerous the Nets could compete with the NBA's best teams even if Marks falls short in bringing in better role players.