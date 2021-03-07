Final Picks for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and AEW Revolution 2021 Match Card

Final Picks for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and AEW Revolution 2021 Match CardMarch 7, 2021
All Elite Wrestling Revolution is set for Sunday on B/R Live, with the Buy In pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.
This is AEW's first pay-per-view of the year, and it boasts a stacked card that gives fans much to look forward to.
Sting is back in action in a street fight, nearly all the promotion's titles are on the line, some No. 1 contenders will be established and there will even be an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.
Before the show starts, let's take one last look at all the matches on the lineup and present a final round of predictions for who will come out on top.
Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel
As it stands, Rebel will team with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, to face Riho and Thunder Rosa in a tag team match on the Buy In pre-show. If that match stays the same, Rebel is an easy target for Riho or Rosa to take out and defeat.
However, AEW has already teased that if Rebel is deemed too injured to compete, Baker gets to pick her replacement. This seems like too much foreshadowing to let it amount to nothing.
Likely, Baker's replacement partner will be a big enough threat that it will give her team the advantage. Of course, that all depends on the replacement and whether that will even happen to begin with.
Prediction: Baker and her mystery partner win. If Rebel isn't replaced, she and Baker lose.
Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor
Miro claims that this match is when he will stop playing around and get serious, which should make his team the clear favorites to win. While Orange Cassidy is no slouch and has even beaten Chris Jericho, he's not infallible by any means, and Chuck Taylor can easily be the fall guy for the match.
Granted, Kip Sabian could take the pin to keep Miro from looking weak just the same, but a loss for Miro here means more than a win for Best Friends. The priority should be continuing to build Miro as a major threat on the roster rather than giving Taylor the hero's victory.
Even if this is the blow-off to this feud, this match has some of the lowest stakes on the card. Either team could win and it wouldn't be earth-shattering. The best option is to allow Miro to stand tall.
Prediction: Miro and Sabian win.
Street Fight: Darby Allin and Sting vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
There is no way Sting has come out for weeks to stare down Team Taz just to lose this Street Fight.
Darby Allin has largely been tossed around and beaten up by Team Taz over the past year. It's time for him to score a more decisive victory and to put this feud in the rearview.
Brian Cage and Ricky Starks shouldn't be made to look like fools. They should put up a fight and get their shots in. But this is a vehicle to give Sting a win and make the crowd pop rather than subvert expectations and give the heels a victory.
Prediction: Sting and Allin win.
Casino Tag Team Royale
- Dark Order (since three teams represent that faction here), especially if Inner Circle wins the titles.
- Private Party if Young Bucks are still champions.
- Death Triangle
- SCU, particularly if this counts toward their idea of quitting as a team if they lose another match, but that may not be the case.
With Double or Nothing not taking place until May 29, it's all but guaranteed the winners of Sunday's Casino Tag Team Royale will get their title opportunity on Dynamite rather than on a pay-per-view.
This means anyone can win. AEW is more flexible with heel vs. heel and babyface vs. babyface matches than WWE, so even if The Young Bucks or The Inner Circle are champions, that doesn't mean this match's winners will dictate who holds the titles or vice versa.
Anyone can get a random title shot on Dynamite, lose and move on while the champions build toward a more prominent match for the pay-per-view. That makes this a toss-up.
Some teams stand out as being more likely to win, though, if not based purely on star power and momentum. They are:
This is one of the hardest matches to predict, which makes it even more intriguing.
Prediction: Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver win.
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF
The Inner Circle isn't as strong as it once was given that Sammy Guevara has left, but the faction remains one of the more powerful forces in AEW. Even with no one else by their sides, Chris Jericho and MJF pose an immense threat to The Young Bucks.
Matt and Nick Jackson have held the titles long enough that if they were to drop them, it wouldn't feel like theirs was a transitional reign. It might be underwhelming, but they will have other runs with the gold.
The better story is for Jericho and MJF to become champions to further their partnership. That eliminates The Young Bucks defending the titles against The Good Brothers down the line, but that match could be for the Impact Tag Team Championship or just a regular grudge match and would still draw viewers.
If The Young Bucks retain, it's a sign Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will play a bigger part in AEW's plans, while Jericho and MJF may not be able to stay together throughout the summer.
Prediction: Jericho and MJF win.
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami
The AEW women's division has its highlights, but largely it's struggled to find a proper foothold with its title. Hikaru Shida has arguably been the best champion, but even her reign hasn't had many standout moments.
One of the biggest problems is that so many wrestlers in the division aren't too seasoned, haven't made much of a name for themselves, have suffered injuries or all of the above.
The Eliminator tournament helped establish a new challenger among a sea of options who wouldn't have felt like big enough deals or serious threats to Shida's reign. Even still, Ryo Mizunami doesn't come across as the one who will dethrone Shida.
Stranger things have happened, but if Shida loses at Revolution, it will be one of the most shocking results of the night.
Prediction: Shida wins.
Big Money Match: Matt Hardy vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page
The winner of the Big Money match gets the loser's first-quarter earnings. It's an old-school stipulation that provides imaginary stakes but makes the match feel more important.
The best-case scenario would be for Matt Hardy to come up short. His Big Money Matt character revolves around sleaze and cash, so if he were to suddenly lose a lot of money, it would prompt an interesting shift.
If "Hangman" Adam Page loses, he will sink further into the depressed serial-loser gimmick he did for far too many months. It would be a step backward during a time when AEW should build him up to become the biggest threat to Kenny Omega's world title.
Whether on his own or with some help from Dark Order, this should be a win for Page.
Prediction: Page wins.
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Any time a match has a mystery participant, it's hard not to pick that person to win.
With the rest, there are trends. Penta has spent many weeks away and isn't as much of a singles competitor, so he's less likely to win and earn the right to challenge for the midcard title, for instance.
Cody Rhodes has already had many matches against titleholder Allin. Going back to that well again isn't as interesting as moving on to someone new. Rhodes should be more of an anchor for the this match's quality rather than its winner.
Scorpio Sky could use a big win to offset his lack of momentum in recent weeks, but that in itself might mean he's not winning this match.
Lance Archer and Max Caster are as viable picks as can be, but they are not as enticing as the mystery competitor. AEW is keeping that person a secret for a reason, and if they are big enough to hold back on revealing, they will probably capitalize on that surprise.
Prediction: The mystery wrestler wins.
Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
Kenny Omega has barely settled in as champion, and his heel character shift alongside Don Callis is far too good for this ride to end so soon.
This is the type of run that could be a definitive reign for Omega's career. He should hold the title at least until All Out, if not longer.
Dropping it back so soon—and to Jon Moxley, of all people—would be a step backward and return to the status quo rather than pushing the company to a new level.
As great as Moxley is, he had his time as champion. For months, he slayed every dragon and found a way to get up no matter what put him down. This time, his job is to dish out a lot of punishment, take just as much in return (if not more) and, eventually, take the pin.
Prediction: Omega wins.
