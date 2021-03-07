Final Picks for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and AEW Revolution 2021 Match Card

0 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling Revolution is set for Sunday on B/R Live, with the Buy In pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.

This is AEW's first pay-per-view of the year, and it boasts a stacked card that gives fans much to look forward to.

Sting is back in action in a street fight, nearly all the promotion's titles are on the line, some No. 1 contenders will be established and there will even be an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Before the show starts, let's take one last look at all the matches on the lineup and present a final round of predictions for who will come out on top.